Israel says 10 more soldiers were killed inside Gaza as ground operation against Hamas continues

A drone attack on a U.S. base in Syria was thwarted on Wednesday, according to a report.

Two drones targeting Syria's al-Tanf region were disabled or destroyed by the base defense system, an Iraqi government source told Reuters.

The thwarted attack comes as U.S. and Coalition Forces at Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) installations in Iraq and Syria have been attacked at least 27 times between Oct. 17-31.

Of these attacks, 16 happened in Iraq and 11 took place in Syria. They included a mix of one-way attack drones and rockets.

Most of these attacks were successfully disrupted by military forces and most failed to reach their targets, thanks to robust defenses. One U.S. contractor died as a result of cardiac arrest, when warned of an attack. Several other injuries were reported.

Defense officials have said Iranian-forces are believed to have backed the attacks.

Senior U.S. officials, including President Biden, Vice President Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have discouraged Iran from getting involved. They have also vowed retaliation if U.S. forces are intentionally targeted but have not specified which actions they would take.

The U.S. has deployed carrier group and other forces in the Mediterranean Sea and sent an additional 300 more troops on Wednesday.

Fox News Digital's Lawrence Richard and Liz Friden contributed to this update.