Israel

US, partners discussing foreign troops serving as Gaza peacekeeping force after Israeli war: report

It is unclear if 'international peacekeeping force' in Gaza would include American troops

Danielle Wallace
Published
About 400 Americans reportedly stranded in Gaza Video

About 400 Americans reportedly stranded in Gaza

FOX News' Trey Yingst reports the latest on the Israel-Hamas war from southern Israel. 

The United States and its partners are reportedly discussing sending foreign troops to Gaza to serve as an "international peacekeeping force" in the region currently controlled by Hamas militants following the war in Israel. 

Two U.S. senators confirmed the early, closed-door talks to Politico, though it is unclear if negotiations including potential sending American troops. 

"There certainly has been discussion with the Saudi about their being part of some international peacekeeping force if only to provide resources, and, longer term, supporting Palestinian leadership and a separate state, obviously," Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., told Politico. "Reconstruction of Gaza will require a vast amount of resources, which the Saudis potentially could help provide." 

ISRAELI SOLDIER RESCUED IN GAZA AFTER BEING CAPTURED BY HAMAS IS NOW PROVIDING INTEL FOR ‘FUTURE OPERATIONS’

Aftermath of IDF air raid

Civil defense teams and civilians conduct search and rescue operations after Israeli attacks on Al-Shati refugee camp of Gaza City, Gaza, on Oct. 27, 2023. (Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"I’m not sure how active the conversation is about U.S. troops," Blumenthal added, speaking of the discussions he had with the congressional delegation with whom he traveled to Israel last month. "I would think that maybe an international force could be mustered without U.S. troops."

"There are ongoing conversations regarding the possible composition of an international force," Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., also told Politico, reportedly declining to go into detail. "They are very preliminary and fragile."

"I do think it’d be important to have some kind of multinational force in Gaza as a transition to whatever comes next," he added. 

Israeli military in Gaza Strip

Israeli tanks and other military vehicles move inside the Gaza Strip, as seen from Israel, on Sunday. (Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein)

Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg first reported that the United States and Israel were weighing the option of a multinational force in the Gaza Strip once Hamas is ousted. However, in a statement to the outlet, National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson reported denied "sending U.S. troops" was under consideration. 

300 MILES OF HAMAS SUBTERRANEAN TERROR TUNNELS THE NEXT BIG CHALLENGE FOR IDF: ‘GAZA METRO’

Speaking with Politico, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Ben Cardin, D-Md., who traveled to the Middle East with Blumenthal, said talks with Israeli officials included how aid and security would be administered in Gaza after the conflict. Though he prefers a multinational force, Cardin explained that sensitivities in the region to American troops could deter them from being involved heavily in the coalition intended to maintain order. 

A destroyed building

Smoke rises near the al-Wafa Rehabilitation Hospital as the Israeli airstrikes continue on its 18th day in Gaza City, Gaza, on Oct. 24, 2023. (Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"It’s got to be credible, it’s got to provide security, and it has to involve the surrounding states that believe in a two-state solution," Cardin said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday that the Biden administration prefers that the Palestinian Authority lead Gaza after Hamas’ defeat if possible. However, that is only if, "there are other temporary arrangements that may involve a number of other countries in the region," he told lawmakers. "It may involve international agencies that would help provide for both security and governance." 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 

