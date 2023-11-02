Expand / Collapse search
New York City

Pro-Palestinian protesters light Israel flag on fire in New York City, trample flyers for Hamas terror victims

Pro-Palestinian protesters trampled on posters for missing Israelis and lit fire to an Israeli flag in New York City

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes , Jon Street Fox News
Published
Pro-Palestinian supporters burn Israeli flag Video

Pro-Palestinian supporters burn Israeli flag

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered outside the CUNY Chancellor’s office at 205 East 42nd Street in Manhattan, NY. and clashed with pro-Israeli counter protesters. (Credit: Sam Hartson for FreedomNewsTV)

Pro-Palestinian protesters were seen on the streets of New York City Thursday burning the Israeli flag and ripping down posters intended to help find those kidnapped by Hamas terrorists in Israel.

Pro-Israel protesters stood guard in front of the missing person signs Thursday evening outside the City University of New York chancellor's office as police tried to maintain peace between the two sides.

But pro-Palestinian protesters could be seen ripping up the missing person posters and repeatedly stomping on them.

One of the protesters proceeded light an Israeli flag on fire before an individual is seen picking the flag up off the ground and carrying it away, but not before being kicked while he was on the ground by someone with their face fully covered by a Keffiyeh.

COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT PRAISES 'PERSISTENCE' OF STUDENTS ACCUSED OF ANTISEMITISM

A protestor attempts to set fire to an Israeli flag during a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Midtown Manhattan on Thursday, November 2, 2023. The protesters are gathered outside the CUNY chancellor's office demanding that the university "unequivocally stand with Palestine." (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)

"Free free Palestine," the protesters were heard chanting.

"That's not freedom fighters," one of the pro-Israel protesters can be heard telling people at the gathering.

A pro-Palestinian protester shouted at one pro-Israel protesters, "Shame! Shame! You're a disgrace to your grandparents!"

PRO-PALESTINIAN PROTESTERS SCALE PART OF BROOKLYN BRIDGE, FORCE SHUTDOWN OF ICONIC NYC ARTERY

A protestor stomps on an Israeli flag during a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Midtown Manhattan on Thursday, November 2, 2023. The protesters are gathered outside the CUNY chancellor's office demanding that the university "unequivocally stand with Palestine." (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)

At one point, an individual carrying a Palestinian flag can be seen throwing one of the crumpled-up posters at another individual.

An NYPD spokesman confirmed to Fox News Digital that one person was arrested for disorderly conduct.

A protestor stomps on an Israeli flag during a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Midtown Manhattan on Thursday, November 2, 2023. The protesters are gathered outside the CUNY chancellor's office demanding that the university "unequivocally stand with Palestine." (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.