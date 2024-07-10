Yosemite rangers urge visitors to not bury this in national park: 'Let's keep things clean and classy'

Yosemite rangers in California are making an important plea to visitors of the national park who are leaving waste behind in the wilderness.

"Please don't bury toilet paper, it's easily exposed by weather and erosion, and animals can dig it up and disperse it long before it decomposes (which can take 1-3 years, depending on conditions)," said a recent post shared on Yosemite National Park's Facebook page.

"Some animals may even use it for nesting material (ew). Let's keep things clean and classy out there, by packing out whatever you carry in."

ARIZONA PARK RANGERS USE EXTREME HEAT TO BAKE UP SOME BANANA BREAD

The Facebook post included photos of toilet paper pieces bunched up, and rolls that were deserted by visitors.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews/lifestyle .

Many visitors pass through America’s 429 national parks with 325.5 million taking in the beauty last year, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

Nearly 95% of land is designated specifically for wilderness, which is home to hundreds of animal and reptile species, and over 1,000 plant species.

The 747,956-acre park is home to North America’s tallest waterfall, cascading 2,425 feet to the valley floor further below.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The National Park Foundation combats the 70 million pounds of waste collected annually in national parks, according to NPS.

"You can bring a sealable plastic baggie to stash it in, and even cover the bag in tape so you don't have to look at it. Because really, nobody wants to stumble upon a surprise package left behind by an anonymous outdoor enthusiast," rangers also wrote in the Facebook post, which garnered comments from people backing up the announcement.

"Great PSA, thanks," one woman commented. "I volunteer in the park and have seen time and again that some people were never taught or don't care about ‘pack in pack out.’"

"So many tourists have no regard for Mother Nature. So sad," another person wrote.

"Unbelievable. Thank you for reminding ppl how to behave in the wilderness," said another.

At least two users commented that there should be "more bathrooms" available in the park.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to NPS for additional comment.