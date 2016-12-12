Yoga Enthusiasts Take Over Times Square

The bright lights of times square are world renowned, but today hundreds made their way over to the famous locale for a different kind of “bright light” experience.

On the longest day of the year, the summer solstice, the sun's bright light plays a crucial role in the tenth anniversary of “Solstice in Times Square: Mind over Madness Yoga.”

It really doesn’t matter what’s going on in Times Square, doesn’t matter what’s going on with the guy next to you. It’s all about just being in the moment whatever that moment may be. — Richard Pietromonac, yoga demonstrator at Times Square Solstice: Mind Over Madness Yoga

Times Square might not be the first place you’d think to find your inner peace, but that was exactly the mentality founders looked to challenge.

Attendees and demonstrators alike told Fox News Latino that it’s not the surrounding that allows peace to be found through yoga, but harnessing your inner energy.

“It really doesn’t matter what’s going on in Times Square, doesn’t matter what’s going on with the guy next to you. It’s all about just being in the moment whatever that moment may be,” Richard Pietromonac, a demonstrator at the event said.

For many cultures, the summer solstice symbolizes a time to renew and refresh the mind, body, and spirit. The idea to have the even on the summer solstice is to harness the solstice sun’s strong energy and in unified ohm find serenity and tranquility.

The meditation-filled event serves as a foil to Time Square’s winter solstice celebration, known more commonly as the famous Times Square New Year’s Eve party.

Four free hour-and-a-half classes were offered throughout the day until 8:30 p.m. and attracted a steady stream of people of all ages, places, and yoga levels.

Follow us on twitter.com/foxnewslatino

Like us at facebook.com/foxnewslatino