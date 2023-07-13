Expand / Collapse search
Lifestyle Newsletter
Published

This year's trendiest baby names, plus a quiz about Elon Musk

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
baby name split with building blocks and pregnant mom

The 2023 baby trends are in. Check out these popular nature names, short names and vintage names for baby girls and baby boys. (iStock)

MODERN MONIKERS – Check out these nature names, vintage names and more as the most popular baby names for 2023 are revealed. Continue reading...

TRASH TALK – AI is now identifying how much food is wasted in restaurants. Here's what's going on. Continue reading...

DO YOU KNOW THIS BILLIONAIRE?  How much do you know about business magnate Elon Musk? Take this fun lifestyle quiz to see. Test your knowledge...

Elon Musk quiz

How well do you know some fun facts about billionaire Elon Musk? Test your knowledge in this lifestyle quiz. (Getty Images)

CHEAT DAY? – Experts reveal sneaky yet effective ways to manage your diet while on vacation. Continue reading...

NOT SO PUR-FECT FORM – A cat was caught on video trying to jump out over the water to a sailboat. Check out if he was successful. See the video... 

BURNING QUESTIONS – Trey Gowdy of Fox News reveals the advice he'd give his younger self. Continue reading...

Short Questions with Dana Perino

This week, Dana Perino asks questions of Trey Gowdy, who reveals the four people, living or dead, that he'd invite to a dinner party — plus the best part of living in a small town in America. (Fox News)

'DOLLAR' DEALS – TikTok users are revealing their best Dollar Tree finds after a viral video said the 25-cent baseline price hike could've improved inventory. Continue reading…

'LEFT ON READ' – Here's how to subtly ignore texts on an iPhone or Android if you don't want to answer family and friends right away. Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson explains. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

