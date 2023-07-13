This year's trendiest baby names, plus a quiz about Elon Musk

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

MODERN MONIKERS – Check out these nature names, vintage names and more as the most popular baby names for 2023 are revealed. Continue reading...

TRASH TALK – AI is now identifying how much food is wasted in restaurants. Here's what's going on. Continue reading...

DO YOU KNOW THIS BILLIONAIRE? – How much do you know about business magnate Elon Musk? Take this fun lifestyle quiz to see. Test your knowledge...

CHEAT DAY? – Experts reveal sneaky yet effective ways to manage your diet while on vacation. Continue reading...

NOT SO PUR-FECT FORM – A cat was caught on video trying to jump out over the water to a sailboat. Check out if he was successful. See the video...

BURNING QUESTIONS – Trey Gowdy of Fox News reveals the advice he'd give his younger self. Continue reading...

'DOLLAR' DEALS – TikTok users are revealing their best Dollar Tree finds after a viral video said the 25-cent baseline price hike could've improved inventory. Continue reading…

'LEFT ON READ' – Here's how to subtly ignore texts on an iPhone or Android if you don't want to answer family and friends right away. Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson explains. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First



Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION