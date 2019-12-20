Expand / Collapse search
Christmas
World's smallest 'gingerbread' house created by Canadian scientists

By Natalie O'Neill | New York Post
The gingerbread house is about half the size of one made in France last year.

The gingerbread house is about half the size of one made in France last year. (Canadian Centre for Electron Microscopy/McMaster University)

Have yourself a tiny little Christmas!

A Canadian scientist has built what’s likely the world’s smallest "gingerbread" house — a dazzling frosty abode that’s 10 times tinier than the width of a human hair, according to a report.

Travis Casagrande, an Electron Microscopy researcher in Ontario, carved the elaborately detailed decoration — which has a wreath, a brick chimney, and a Canadian flag doormat — from silicon using a device that functions like a microscopic sandblaster, according to cbc.ca.

The house is about 10 times tinier than the width of a human hair.

The house is about 10 times tinier than the width of a human hair. (Canadian Centre for Electron Microscopy/McMaster University)

“Compared to the size of a typical gingerbread house that you might buy in a grocery store kit, mine is 20,000 times smaller,” Casagrande, who works at the Canadian Centre for Electron Microscopy, told the outlet.

The Christmas geek shot stunning footage of the festive pad on top of a snowman, which are both shown to scale — dwarfed next to a single hair.

When the microscopic camera pans out, the hair looks like a gigantic cylinder next to the teensy house.

To deck the itsy bitsy halls, Casagrande used a beam microscope to etch out the details with charged gallium ions, which are generally used to research electronic and nuclear material.

Travis Casagrande, an Electron Microscopy researcher in Ontario, carved the elaborately detailed decoration from silicon.

Travis Casagrande, an Electron Microscopy researcher in Ontario, carved the elaborately detailed decoration from silicon. (Canadian Centre for Electron Microscopy/McMaster University)

Casagrande said the Yuletide stunt was meant to draw attention to the center’s cutting-edge research.

“Our facility contributes to future technology, and that ultimately makes the world a better place,” he said.

Casagrande used a beam microscope to etch out the details with charged gallium ions, which are generally used to research electronic and nuclear material.

Casagrande used a beam microscope to etch out the details with charged gallium ions, which are generally used to research electronic and nuclear material. (Canadian Centre for Electron Microscopy/McMaster University)

The festive footage was tweeted by the Canadian Centre for Electron Microscopy Thursday in a post declaring, “The folks at @ccemcanada are getting in the holiday spirit by creating a teeny-tiny gingerbread house”

The gingerbread house is about half the size of one made in France last year.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post. 