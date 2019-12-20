Dad orders wrong inflatable Santa, watches it inflate to the size of his two-story house

Santa Claus is comin’ to town — and he’s looming ominously over an English man’s home.

Matty James, 32, is now the proud owner of a 25-foot inflatable Santa decoration after accidentally ordering the wrong item on eBay around “a month ago.”

James, from Southport, was reportedly expecting an 8-foot-tall Santa, and only became aware of his mistake once he started inflating.

“I remember thinking it looked weird and then all of a sudden, once I started putting the air in it, it kept growing and growing,” James said, according to The Sun. “I did wonder if it was ever going to stop.”

The father explained that once Santa was up, he decided to leave it there. He also enlisted four other people to help him strap it down, to protect it from flying away in strong winds.

In the following days, James claimed the large Kris Kringle — which is tethered to the front of his family’s house — had blocked the view from multiple rooms of the home.

"When I woke up in the morning, I looked out and his head would eclipse the window,” he said. "Downstairs in the front room, when you opened the curtains, there was a big Santa bum in your face.”

Despite it being a slight nuisance, James said Santa is a hit with the neighbors.

“I'm known in the street for doing wacky things and when the neighbors came out they were all laughing their heads off, everyone was in hysterics," he joked.

Unfortunately, James later confirmed that he temporarily deflated the Santa for storage (he’s planning to put it up again by Christmas), citing concerns that it would fly off in the coming week — and not at all because he sleeps better knowing there isn’t an old, nosy elf lurking outside his window.