World's oldest male panda, An An, dies at age 35 in Hong Kong

The world’s oldest male panda in captivity has died at the age of 35.

An An – whose name can be translated to peace – was transferred to the Ocean Park theme park in Aberdeen, Hong Kong, from China, in 1999.

His age would’ve been around 12 at the time.

An An was paired with a female panda named Jia Jia, who lived to be the world’s oldest female panda in captivity. She died in 2016 at the age of 38, according to the Associated Press.

Though An An’s exact birthday isn’t clear, records show he was born in 1986 in Sichuan, China.

He originally lived at the Wolong National Nature Reserve in Sichuan’s Wenchuan County until his transfer to Ocean Park.

An An was named the world’s oldest male panda in captivity in 2017 when he reached the age of 31.

Ocean Park Hong Kong issued two statements about An An’s death on Facebook.

In both posts, the theme park said An An’s age was equivalent to that of a 105-year-old human.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the loss of centenarian panda An An, the world’s longest-living male giant panda under human care, today," Ocean Park Hong Kong wrote.

The conservation-focused theme park said An An had a "full life that ended at the respectable age."

His health "deteriorated slowly but progressively in the past few weeks," the park shared.

An An’s physical activity and food intake reportedly declined over time.

The park said their team of veterinarians and Hong Kong’s Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department consulted the China Conservation and Research Centre for the Giant Panda.

It was determined that euthanasia would be a "humane endpoint" for An An. The procedure was carried out in An An’s residence – The Hong Kong Jockey Club Sichuan Treasures – on July 21, 2022, at 8:40 a.m.

"An An is an indispensable member of our family and has grown together with the Park. He has also built a strong bond of friendship with locals and tourists alike," Ocean Park Hong Kong wrote. "We want to express our gratitude to An An for all of the wonderful things he brought the people of Hong Kong and our visitors from around the world, as he was a true ambassador of conservation and educational messaging."

Ocean Park Hong Kong is welcoming visitors to sign condolence books at An An’s former residence.

For people who aren’t able to visit, the park also made a tribute space under a pinned post on the Ocean Park Hong Kong Facebook page.