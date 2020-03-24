Working from home? Jocko Willink shares tips on staying successful

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Self-isolation is no excuse to be lazy – and Jocko Willink wants you to know that.

Willink, retired Navy SEAL officer, author and podcast host, recently shared a motivational video on his Instagram account, laying out some steps to help his followers stay successful while working from home and self-isolating.

During the 5-minute video, Willink got real with his fans, explaining that although some of them might be stuck at home during the coronavirus outbreak, it was not a time to slack off.

“You got to have discipline,” Willink relays in his video.

According to his step-by-step approach, success comes down to being prepared. As the video was recorded Sunday, Willink tasked those watching to “prep for the week” now, so they weren’t waiting until the “crack of noon” to decide what to accomplish that day.

“Write down what you want to get done the next day the day before,” he said.

“Make a schedule that’s going to help you get better – you might make some adjustments to your schedule,” he said, noting that his kids were home from school and he had to make changes to his own workout and work routines.

However, he explained, your adjustments should be made to ensure you accomplish what you need to, and to “make sure your adjustments aren’t adjustments of weakness.”

“Use this time to get better, that’s what I’m saying,” he said.

“Whether that’s playing guitar, whether that’s working on archery, whether that’s doing a writing project that you’ve been thinking about doing, or you’re going to do extra workouts or stretch more,” Willink went on, encouraging those viewing to use this “extra time” to focus on developing or strengthening a skill or hobby.

The author and father then pivoted from personal advice to business and professional tips while people are working remotely.

“Make sure everyone understands what their mission is,” the retired Navy Seal said of how to conduct business while not at the office.

“Keep that mission simple so people understand what the business, company, team is trying to get done right now.”

And that, he said, all comes down to communication, and here are a lot of options on how to communicate, from video conferencing to email to text.

Your communication with employees should be consistent, he says — and honest.

“Tell them the truth, let them know what’s going on,” he said, referring to difficult conversations some employers may need to have about the state of the company during the outbreak and stock market dips.

“Explain to them what you expect to happen and how you intend to handle it,” he advises.

More importantly, though, is not to underestimate the power of verbal communication with your staff.

“This is where we’re getting human contact right now,” he pointed out. “Stay in touch, let people know you’re doing OK."

For businesses, Willink suggested people “make adjustments.”

“Look at where you can change and adapt to the environment,” he said, explaining that his own company is “ramping up virtual training [and] ramping up the making of some personal protective equipment.”

“Look at your business and look at what adaptations you can make to adjust to what’s going on in the world right now.”