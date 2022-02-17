Wordle's latest puzzle: Has the game gotten harder?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Some Wordle players D-O-U-B-T assurances from The New York Times that the word puzzle’s difficulty remains unchanged after the news organization’s recent purchase of the game.

Since Wordle’s launch in the fall of 2021, people have flooded social media with the grids of green, yellow and gray squares that chronicle a player’s success or failure at the daily puzzle.

WORDLE: WHAT'S UP WITH THIS GAME AND WHY DO PEOPLE A-D-O-R-E IT?

"I love that you can play just one puzzle a day with no nagging notifications to do more," Kirsten W. Larson, a Los Angeles-based children’s book author, had told Fox News Digital previously about why she enjoyed the game so much.

Originally released by developer Josh Wardle on a different website, the almost instantly popular browser-based game has now migrated to The New York Times.

Since that migration, players have been taking to social media to express their feelings about their perceived changes in the game’s level of difficulty.

"No, we did not make Wordle harder," New York Times games general manager Jonathan Knight told NBC News, as reported on "The Today Show."

Apparently, any perceived changes are merely a F-L-U-K-E.

What is Wordle, anyway?

Wordle is a word puzzle. The object of the game is to guess the day's word in six tries or fewer.

Feedback on each guess is provided by way of colored squares.

A green square means the letter is in the word and is in its proper position; a yellow square means the letter is in the word but its position is incorrect; and a gray square means the letter does not appear in the word.

Anyone can play the game once D-A-I-L-Y.

Many Wordle players remain hopelessly and happily enamored with the game.

What are people saying about the ‘changes’?

The game was acquired by The New York Times Company for a price "in the low seven figures," as The Times noted on Jan. 31, 2022.

Below, check out a small sampling of recent responses to some of the game's most recent puzzles.

Many other responses contained language too S-A-L-T-Y to include here, by the way.

The general sentiment of those tweets could pretty fairly be described as V-E-X-E-D.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP