Women are now using a special towel for their boob sweat

It’s been a hot summer and the heat is creating a problem for women.

Los Angeles resident Erin Robertson was getting ready for a first date in the sweltering heat, cursing the temperature for causing her to accumulate sweat around her breasts. She desperately wanted a solution, so she invented the Ta Ta Towel, which is basically a towel hammock for a woman’s boobs.

“While I was blow-drying my hair, I just kept thinking, ‘There HAS to be a better way to keep the beads of sweat from dripping down my stomach,’” she wrote on her company’s website. “Sound familiar?”

Robertson writes that she spent the date thinking of solutions to her problem, something that would allow her to lounge around the house without a bra but be comfortable while her air conditioning was broken. She ended up teaching herself to sew the first towel from YouTube and then handed out samples to her friends who loved them for a variety of reasons.

“To my wonderful surprise, what I thought was just a solution to boob sweat turned out to help other women in so many different ways. A friend of mine got rashes under her breasts due to moisture buildup; after using the towel, her rashes completely disappeared. The towel kept her breasts dry -- bye-bye rashes,” Robertson writes, adding that it’s also popular for women who are breast feeding. “The ultra-soft rayon liner was made with sensitive nipples in mind and also absorbs any breast milk that might leak out during feeding.”

The Ta Ta Towel, which retails for $45 and is made for women with cup sizes ranging from a big C to H, has been going viral on the internet, with commenters on Instagram praising the genius idea.

This article originally appeared on Men's Health