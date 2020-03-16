Woman licking plane toilet seat for 'coronavirus challenge' is slammed by Meghan McCain, others on Twitter

A woman has been slammed on social media for an alleged “coronavirus challenge” video that has since gone viral.

Ava Louise, a twice-Dr. Phil guest and accused “clout-chaser” on social media, has recently gone viral for a bizarre stunt that is getting widely criticized during the global coronavirus pandemic, which is responsible for 68 deaths and at least 3,700 positive cases in the U.S. alone.

In the video, which was originally shared to TikTok, the 22-year-old aspiring influencer from Miami is seen licking a toilet seat, allegedly while in a plane bathroom.

“Please [retweet] this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane,” she captioned the 6-second clip.

Since posting, those online have been quick to call her out – including Meghan McCain, who demanded the social media star be jailed.

Others seconded McCain, slamming the woman for her antics during the deadly outbreak.

Despite Louise labeling the stunt the “coronavirus challenge,” it does not appear to be an actual social media challenge others are participating in at this time.