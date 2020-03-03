Woman discovers plant she's been watering for two years is actually plastic

Plastic plants need love, too. They don’t, however, need water.

There’s something great about buying a plant, taking care of it and actually having it survive for more than a week or two. So, imagine the shock that one woman must have felt when she realized that a plant she had been caring for and watering for two years was actually made out of plastic.

Caelie Wilkes shared her story on her Facebook page, where she wrote, “I’ve had this beautiful succulent for about two years now. I was so proud of this plant. It was full, beautiful coloring, just an overall perfect plant. I had it up in my kitchen window. I had a watering plan for it, if someone else tried to water my succulent I would get so defensive because I just wanted to keep good care of it. I absolutely loved my succulent.”

Unfortunately, when she decided to transplant the plant to a new vase, she made a shocking discovery.

“I go to pull it from the original plastic container it was purchased with to learn this plant was fake,” she wrote. “I put so much love into this plant! I washed its leaves. Tried my hardest to keep it looking its best, and it’s completely plastic! How did I not know this? I pull it from the container it’s sitting on Styrofoam with sand glued to the top!”

Wilkes, a stay-at-home mom, shared photos of the plant, which does look to be real from the top. Once pulled from the container, however, it’s clearly not alive.

“I feel like these last two years have been a lie," Wilkes concluded.