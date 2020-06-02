Woman turning 105 receives nearly 200 birthday cards from strangers

A 105-year-old widow was given a birthday to remember after receiving nearly 200 cards from strangers following an appeal from her care home.

Ada Daniel, who was born on June 1, 1915, was left overwhelmed after well-wishers from across Britain sent hoards of cards to mark her incredible milestone.

Staff at Codnor Park Care Home, in Derbyshire, put out an appeal on Facebook last week to try and get 105 cards for Daniel as she has no surviving family.

But they were stunned when 185 arrived on their doorstep for the pensioner to open on Monday -- and more keep arriving each day.

Former mill worker and farm hand Daniel spent her 105th birthday opening the cards as well as celebrating with a tea party and singing her favorite songs.

Daniel, who is still a keen gardener, says she put her longevity down to "not worrying about things and to keep going."

She said: “I can’t believe how many cards I have received, there is so many.

“I’ve had a lovely birthday with cake and singing songs, which is my favorite thing to do.

“The carers at Codnor Park have been absolutely fantastic, I can’t thank them enough for everything they do.”

Daniel, who was born in Ambergate, Derbyshire, has lived through 25 prime ministers, four monarchs and survived both world wars.

She married her late husband Percy in 1944 when she was 27 after she waited at home for him when to return while he fought in the war. They never had any children.

Percy died at age 73 and she continued to live alone in their cottage and walked every week into Ripley until she was 97 years of age.

She went to Codnor Park residential home after living independently until the age of 103.

Diane Reeves, an activity coordinator at Codnor Park, originally came up with the idea to try and get 105 cards for Daniel.

Taking to Facebook, the care home wrote: "Our gorgeous Ada at Codnor Park is turning 105 on June 1st.



"To celebrate this amazing lady’s birthday we are trying to get 105 (or more!!!) birthday cards for her.

"She would love to receive a card from anyone of any age to help her celebrate her big day."

Reeves said: “We are absolutely overwhelmed by the incredible response from all the local community and the generous people who sent Daniel a card.

“In these unprecedented and uncertain times, it’s fantastic that the community can pull together to make someone’s day extra special.”