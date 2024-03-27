Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE

Woman rushed to hospital for life-saving procedure after eating pork rinds

Celia Tello, 68, felt a sharp object hit her throat while eating pork rinds

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
close
California law upheld by SCOTUS will ruin pork farmers’ businesses: Dwight Mogler Video

California law upheld by SCOTUS will ruin pork farmers’ businesses: Dwight Mogler

A fourth-generation Iowa farmer, Dwight Mogler, reacted to the Supreme Court upholding a California law that could put pork producers out of business.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
Please enter a valid email address.

A South American woman was rushed to a hospital after a nefarious object made its way into her bag of pork rinds.

Peru resident Celia Tello, 68, was enjoying a snack in February when she felt something sharp hit her throat, according to Reuters.

The woman soon fell ill and began vomiting blood. After being taken to an emergency room, doctors discovered that the nail was piercing one of her carotid arteries – which help supply oxygen and blood to the brain. 

Tello thought the mysterious object was a bone, but it turned out to be even more unusual: a nail.

LIFE-CHANGING COLD THERAPY HELPS PENNSYLVANIA MOM WITH AWFUL BACK PAIN: 'COULD PICK UP MY DAUGHTER' AGAIN

Pork rinds on shelf

Pork rind snacks seen on a Walgreen shelf. (Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

"It never crossed my mind I had this nail or piece of wire," Tello told Reuters in Spanish.

Surgeon Diego Cuipal explained that a "careful dissection" was done to safely remove the nail from her body. There was a risk of "detaching a clot that could reach the brain," but doctors conducted the surgery successfully.

"We were able to isolate the affected artery and we repaired it by sectioning it and we joined a healthy artery with another healthy artery," Cuipal said in Spanish.

SOUTH KOREA WARNS AGAINST EATING FRIED TOOTHPICKS AS TREND GOES VIRAL

Tello's x-ray images showed the nail protruding into her throat. The woman, who now has a neck scar, has healed since then.

Bags of pork rinds on shelf

Bags of pork rinds and other snacks in a Mexican grocery store. (Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

It is rare for dangerous objects to make their way into food, but similar incidents have occurred. In 2018, a Burger King customer found a fingernail in his burger – and accidentally ate it.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER 

"It was crunchy man," Anek said to FOX 8. "I threw up three times."

A year later, a Chipotle customer in Massachusetts bit into his burrito and allegedly hit a nail, which he said chipped his tooth.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Basket of pork rinds

A basket of pork rinds photographed in Modena, Emilia Romagna, Italy. (Giovanni Mereghetti/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Tello for a statement.

Reuters contributed to this report.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.