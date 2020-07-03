Woman recreates sets from famous movies for her hamster during lockdown

A hamster is getting the star treatment after its owner created real-life miniature movie sets from popular films for the furry pet to play in.

Lisa Murray-Lang, 44, took up the pastime of creating movie-themed play places for her hamster, Spud, after U.K. went into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic and she lost her job.

“I needed a way to stay busy and then my friend sent me a video of guinea pigs in a tiny art gallery,” Murray-Lang told SWNS.

“I thought: ‘That’s it, Spud has to go too!’ And I got to work making my own version.”

With time on her hands, Murray-Lang turned to creating the small models using cardboard boxes and doll furniture to make the iconic spaces like Hogwarts from Harry Potter and Coronation Street from the U.K. soap opera, SWNS reported.

The English graphic designer spent three days each on the intricate playgrounds, which include charming details like hamster-themed artwork and bar stools

"Looking at me, you might think I'm mad, but it's a bit of fun,” she said.

"I've not got many options during lockdown so it's a nice way to keep busy."

The woman hasn’t stopped just with the sets themselves but has also been on the hunt for costumes for Spud to wear while he’s exploring his new digs.

"I found him a tiny pair of gold glasses so Spud could look like Harry Potter,” she said.

Murray-Lang, who lives at home with her husband and their four cats, told SWNS she hopes to turn her hamster’s adventures into children’s books.

"Spud loves it - he's always excited for his next adventure,” the woman told SWNS.

“It’s a bit of fun and it gives me something to focus on,” she added.