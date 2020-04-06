Couple creates art gallery for gerbils during quarantine, complete with rodent-inspired paintings

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Some people are quarantine baking. Others are quarantine fashionistas.

But for one couple, being stuck inside for days on end means it’s time to build a tiny art gallery for their gerbils.

A Redditor and her boyfriend, who she said “works in a museum,” “spent the whole day setting up an art gallery for our gerbil.”

The user, who goes by Mariannabe on the popular forum website, shared that the gallery – complete with rodent-themed artwork – came to fruition on “day 14” of quarantine.

The original post, which seems to show one of the couple’s gerbils seeming to admire a Mona Lisa-inspired piece of artwork in the museum, racked up 136K views and amassed many positive comments.

“This is fantastic! I’m glad someone gets to visit a museum,” one person commented.

“I would love greeting card versions of the Great Gerbils of Art. I would totally buy a set,” another person wrote.

“SIR! PLEASE STAND BACK!!” one person joked about the gerbils handling the artwork.

“Love the Mousa Lisa,” one person punned.

“The Klimt is magnificent,” one person admired of “The Kiss”-inspired painting.

The interest in how the gerbils received the incredibly detailed museum was so great that Mariannabe followed up her original post “as promised” with a video she claimed was of the couple’s gerbils scampering about the art gallery – and chewing on items, despite the clear instructions “please don’t chew.”

The follow-up post was shared Monday afternoon, also receiving praise from the Reddit community.