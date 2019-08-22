Expand / Collapse search
Woman sends mom picture of her new bedroom, forgets about raunchy detail: 'I'm so stupid'

A picture is worth a thousand words — or for this eagle-eyed mom, a thousand questions.

College student Ella Martine from Orange, Calif., recently texted a picture of her new bedroom to her mother, who had allegedly been asking to see it for a while. Unfortunately, Martine forgot to remove a specific item on her headboard — one she preferred her mother not see.

“Moms been asking for pics of my new room…finally sent one…I’m so stupid,” Martine shared in a tweet, which showed the conversation with her mother alongside the picture she sent.

One mom was quick to notice something out of the ordinary when her daughter sent her a picture of her new room.

One mom was quick to notice something out of the ordinary when her daughter sent her a picture of her new room. (@ella.martine)

Though the picture — which showed a hanging planter, nightstand, bed and chair — seemed innocuous, Martine’s mother was quick to zero-in on something out of place.

“Nice,” her mom replies at first, along with a thumb’s up emoji. However, she then follows-up with “Excepted for the handcuffs???” And sends a final text asking, “What’s up with that[?]”

Though the student tried to cover up the embarrassing item by claiming it was for a “short film” her roommate was filming, she said she mom didn't believe it — and neither did Twitter, where the text exchange has received over 110K likes.

“[Well] remove them — super tacky,” the mom says. “Not very classy,” she adds, calling the handcuffs “very ‘freshman year’ not junior.”

Martine told her mom she would remove them, but that did not stop the Twitterverse from cringing at the mistake.

Though embarrassing, Martine seemed to take it in stride.

