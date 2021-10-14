Woman gives birth to 14-pound baby in Arizona: 'A little celebrity'

A family’s bundle of joy turned out a little bigger than they had expected.

Cary and Tim Patonai welcomed their newborn son Finnley earlier this month, and he weighed 14.1 pounds.

Finnley was born shortly after his last growth scan on Monday, Oct. 4, Cary told Fox News.

'WORLD'S SMALLEST INFANT' DISCHARGED FROM HOSPITAL 13 MONTHS AFTER BIRTH

"My water broke on the scale as I was getting weighed, so my scheduled C-section got moved up a day," Cary Patonai said. "He was predicted to weigh 13.8 pounds."

Patonai was 38 weeks pregnant when she gave birth at the Banner Thunderbird Medical Center in Glendale, Arizona.

"He was so big plus I had almost double the amniotic fluid, so to say I had a big baby belly and that I was absolutely completely uncomfortable isn't enough," Patonai said. "However, I would do it all over again if I had to, to get this blessing."

Finnley’s older brothers, Devlen, 10, and Everett, 2, were also born via C-section, but they were delivered on schedule.

WORLD'S BIGGEST BABIES

"They were born at 8.2 pounds and 11.1 pounds, but Finnley took the lead," Patonai said.

She went on to add that all three of her boys were delivered by the same doctor and Finnley is reportedly the largest baby he’s delivered in 27 years.

Representatives at Banner Thunderbird Medical Center did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on whether Finnley broke its hospital record.

"Finnley was a little celebrity at the hospital. Nurses and doctors were non-stop talking about him," Patonai said. "He is quite tall too at 23.75 inches."

DAD'S CLEVER CEREAL HACK ALLOWS HIM TO FEED BABY WHILE DOING YARDWORK

Due to his size,Patonai said her family had to run out and buy larger diapers and clothes to dress Finnley.

"He is so big compared to what they are used to, they had to special order his size 2 diapers because they only carry sizes preemie to newborn and size 1," Patonai said.

She went on, "I wanted him to fit in the clothes we had saved from his other two brothers, but everything we had was entirely too small."

Originally Patonai and her husband brought clothes that were sized for babies between the ages of 0 and 3 months. Finnley is currently wearing sizes that are between 6 and 9 months.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Finnley spent eight days in the NICU, but is now home with his family. The temporary separation was especially challenging for Patonai.

"It triggered a lot from my 19 previous miscarriages – leaving the hospital without a baby," Patonai said. "I knew it was for a good cause and he was in excellent care, but it still was extremely hard for me to emotionally handle."

"The reason I've had 19 miscarriages is due to my blood clotting disorder and fibroids," she continued. "It’s been beyond hard to go through."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Patonai was able to visit Finnley and care for him while she was admitted at Thunderbird Banner. At the same time, she said she felt physically drained.

"[It] slowed my healing progress. But, I did it for my baby Finnley, he is worth every ounce of pain, blood and tears shed," Patonai said. "He is such a good sweet baby. I am so grateful everything ended on such a great positive side."

The Patonais are now enjoying their time as a new family of five.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

While Finnley’s birth is certainly an extraordinary one, Patonai told Fox News she wants people to hear her story and remember that challenging times don’t last forever.

"I think it’s important for other people to know there is hope behind all of those closed doors and that they aren't alone as they are going through their own trying times," she said. "Every woman has a different path than the next, some are easier and some are harder. What matters is that we support each other, with love, care and respect."