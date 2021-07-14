Dad's clever cereal hack allows him to feed baby while doing yardwork

This multi-tasking dad has a hack for doing yard work while his little one eats on the job.

Darcey Bru, a U.K.-based father, created a clever hack involving a baby carrier and a homemade cereal necklace to help feed his baby while doing lawn work, he displayed in a TikTok video.

"Be productive while watching the baby," Bru, also known as @Dad.At.Home to his 15,000 followers on TikTok captioned the video.

In it, Bru can be seen toting around his little one in the baby carrier as the baby bites off of cheerios hanging from the makeshift necklace he’s wearing.

"If you have lots to do and you’re in charge of watching baby, you need two things," Bru said in the video referring to the baby fastened into the carrier while dad has plenty of room to move around the yard.

"Baby can have a snack while you do the yard work," the dad says while raking leaves in his backyard.

Parents should consult with a pediatrician if unsure if their baby is old enough to eat foods like Cheerios, however, kids age 9 months and older are typically ready to consume the cereal, according to its website.