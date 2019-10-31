Woman finds her supposedly dead ex-boyfriend working at local restaurant

There’s nothing worse than running into an ex.

Especially when it turns out that they faked their death. While such an occurrence is incredibly uncommon, it’s exactly what happened to one young woman in Australia.

While visiting a family restaurant with a friend, a young woman named Rachel remembered that her ex-boyfriend’s brother worked there, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reports. When she asked her waitress if he was working, she got an odd response.

The waitress claimed that the brother wasn’t working but Rachel’s ex was.

COUPLE'S BEACH WEDDING PHOTOSHOOT GOES VIRAL AFTER OCEAN TIDE RUINS BRIDE'S DRESS

The only problem? Rachel’s ex had supposedly died several years earlier.

When she was 18, Rachel had started dating a 21-year-old (Rachel did not reveal the man’s real name). During the relationship, she lent him AU$1,000 ($690 U.S.). While he reportedly paid back AU$300 ($205 U.S.), Rachel never received the rest.

Within several months, he had reportedly cut off contact with everyone he knew, including many other people to whom he owed money.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Rachel claims that her ex’s mother eventually announced that he had been killed because he owed money to a biker gang. According to Rachel, she never asked for a death certificate or any other corroborating information.

As far as Rachel and everyone else knew, her ex was dead.

Rachel told ABC Australia that after she asked the waitress if she could speak with her ex, the manager came out and told her to leave the restaurant. While Rachel didn’t see her ex in person that day, she eventually ran into him a few years later at a different restaurant.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After a brief (and awkward) encounter, she claims that she brought up the money that he still owed her. She claims that she didn’t get the opportunity to ask him about his “fake death” because the encounter was too “fleeting and strange.”