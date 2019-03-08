Woman dresses her dog in tiny party outfit to highlight fashion sizing discrepancies

Fashionistas know that clothing sizing discrepancies can be ruff, making one woman’s playful joke of dressing her small dog up in what was billed to be a women’s size four party outfit all the more comical.

On March 6, Callie Conway of Newcastle, England took to Twitter to share the images of her Belington terrier Charlotte in a black, semi sheer matching set of a crop top, pants and a headband. The hilarious fashion fail has since gone massively viral online, racking up over 335,000 likes and sparking more than 1,700 comments.

“So I bought a UK SIZE 8 outfit for Ibiza and this arrived... fits my dog better than me. Fancy a [holiday] Charlotte??” the 19-year-old quipped.

Though Conway has since revealed she spent around $52 on the ensemble, she has yet to say where she purchased the festive outfit from, as per the Mirror.

According to British fashion retailer ASOS, a women’s size eight in the UK is about a women's size four in the US.

The American Kennel Club reports that Belington terriers usually grow to be between 15 and 17.5 inches tall and weigh between 17 and 23 pounds.

Twitter users, meanwhile, couldn’t get enough of the pawesome prank.

“I bloody love this,” one user exclaimed.

“I cried WITH you and it wasn’t even my money,” another agreed.

“That is the greatest thing I’ve ever seen,” another chirped.

“Another one scammed,” another mused of the style sizing fail.