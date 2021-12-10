Woman turns office cubicle into gingerbread house for Christmas competition

A woman in California has taken her love of Christmas to the next level by turning her office cubicle into a gingerbread house.

Monika Orrey, 47, from Oakley, California, created the masterpiece as part of her company’s workspace decorating competition, according to SWNS.

"When the cubicle decorating contest was announced, I knew I had to do something 'extra' and started stockpiling cardboard right away," Orrey told the outlet.

Though she had only been at the company for two months when the contest was announced, Orrey said she pushed past any concerns she had about her co-workers thinking she was "odd," because: "I am happiest when I am authentically me."

Orrey told SWNS she chose a gingerbread house to combine her love of Christmas and her "well-known sweet tooth."

"I wanted to share my love of Christmas and make people smile," Orrey said.

According to SWNS, Orrey came in on a Sunday and spent eight hours building her gingerbread house out of cardboard, duct tape, dollar store bowls painted in pinwheels and cardboard tubes (for the lollipop) and Christmas decorations she had at her house.

SWNS reported that Orrey’s co-workers were shocked when they saw her gingerbread house on Monday morning.

"It definitely broke the ice," she said, adding: "I am a bit competitive and I love Christmas so it was really right up my alley."

In the end, Orrey won the competition.

"Many colleagues brought their kids in to see my gingerbread house and it brought smiles to many --- mission accomplished," she said.

