Woman celebrates divorce with 'divorced diva photo shoot,' says she hopes to empower others

“Boy bye.”

A recently divorced woman in South Carolina celebrated the end of her marriage with a “divorce diva photo shoot,” which pictured her stomping on her wedding portrait, setting it ablaze and showing off her finalized divorce papers.

Many of the shots also showed the woman drinking from a wine glass emblazoned with the words, “Finally divorced. Boy bye.”

BIKINI-CLAD BRIDE MARRIES GROOM IN OVERALLS, GOES FOR SWIM IN THE MUD

Marie Lollis, of Gray Court, said she arranged for the photo shoot with the help of her brother and sister-in-law, the latter being the photographer who ended up shooting the pics for Tiltin’ My Lens Photography.

“I thought about it for a few months, and I said to my brother’s wife, who is a photographer, we should do a ‘divorced diva photo shoot,” Lollis told Yahoo Lifestyle.

Lollis, 47, further claimed she had no intention of making her ex feel bad, but simply wanted to empower women who might have gone through similar situations.

"I don't have any ill feelings, this wasn't about trying to bash him, it was about me being able to release a lot of frustration, energy and I can say, ‘Hey, I’m finally done,’ and I’m happy,” she told Inside Edition.

Lollis added that the photo shoot has inspired at least one woman to leave her abusive partner.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

She also told Yahoo that her family, too, was very supportive. “My daughter said, ‘Female power’ and my sons said I’m beautiful. My boyfriend was supportive and let me do my thing.”