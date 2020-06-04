Woman who had to cancel birthday trip because of coronavirus recreates entire vacation at home in viral video

There will be no crying for this birthday.

Dana Jondahl of Saint Paul, Minn., had to cancel her birthday travel plans last month because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, undeterred, the innovative woman dreamed up a different way to have an exciting adventure – all without leaving her front yard.

With the help of an inflatable plane and some other makeshift signs and security screening constructed from cardboard and markets, Jondahl faked her way to a vacation that has since gone viral with nearly 700K views since she posted it three weeks ago.

“They told me no traveling for my birthday this year...” the crafty woman wrote, with the hashtags “challenge accepted” and “shenanigans are my specialty.”

In the nearly 4-minute-long clip, Jondahl begins by “checking in” with her luggage before going through TSA pre-check and having her bag examined. Unfortunately, she does get caught trying to travel with a full tequila bottle in her carry-on luggage. Remarkably, however, the security officer (also Jondahl) seems to be sympathetic to the birthday girl and lets her take it on the flight – a giant blow-up pool floatplane.

After a security demonstration, the flight is safe to take off and Jondahl films herself enjoying some free snacks and drinks before taking a nap for the duration of her trip.

Upon the safe “landing,” Jondahl "deplanes" and arrives at her destination where a Happy Birthday sign awaits her.

The stunt has been praised widely on social media with people thanking Jondahl for the “hilarious” video.

“It’s been like a second birthday today reading all the amazing kind words friends and strangers have left. I was just hoping a handful of friends may find me as funny as I find myself and the response has been insane. Thank you to everyone for making this an unforgettable week of the best viral birthday vibes I never saw coming!” Jondahl gushed on Facebook.

If you don’t have a giant plane float at your disposal – or even a yard – you can still have a fun birthday with these helpful tips on how to celebrate during the pandemic.