Woman, 21, opens up about sex life with 74-year-old fiancé

One stunning 21-year-old woman says she has sex with her 74-year-old fiance every day — and that he never needs Viagra.

Milijana Bogdanovic and her older partner Milojko “Mikan” Bozic have stunned neighbors in their village in Serbia with their unconventional relationship. Bozic is a grandad who underwent heart surgery in December but even that has not stopped the unlikely couple planning for the future.

The lovebirds, who have a 53-year age gap, are preparing for a September 7 wedding and hope to start a family.

"We have sex almost every day, I don't see what is strange with that. But since Mikan had his heart operation, I have to go easy on him in bed,” Bogdanovic said. "But he is like a young man when it comes to sex, he doesn't need Viagra.

“Although, I don't know much about younger men, as I've always been with men older than me,” the woman added.

Bogdanovic added that she was attracted to her beau for his looks, saying "I don't like young guys, I've liked older men since forever.”

"For his years, he looks perfect. I don't care what other people think and say. I've known Mikan all my life, my neighbors and I used to help him when he was sick, that's when our love was born,” the bride-to-be revealed.

She said her only sadness was that her parents were disappointed with her choice as she had always enjoyed their support.

Bozic has three children, aged 40, 35 and 30, from his first marriage, and two grandchildren, aged 13 and 11. He said his relationship with Bogdanovic had come as a surprise to him as he had never expected to find love again at his age.

"I was attracted to her kindness and beauty. Who doesn't like younger?” the man said. "I've known her since she was little, but I hadn't thought of anything like that. When she was growing up we spent time together but nothing more."

The couple will have to marry in a registry office as the local church does not marry couples with an age gap of over 15 years.

