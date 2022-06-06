'Wizard of Oz' returns to theaters for Judy Garland's 100th birthday

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fans of "The Wizard of Oz" will be able to see the classic film in movie theaters once more as cinemas throughout the country honor Judy Garland’s 100th birthday this month.

Fathom Events, an entertainment content provider owned by AMC, Regal and Cinemark, has teamed up with Warner Bros. to show the iconic film with an extended musical number in select theaters on Monday, June 6.

Participating theaters can be found on the Fathom Events website under its "Wizard of Oz: Judy Garland 100 Years Over the Rainbow" page.

Approximately 800 theaters will be participating in the limited-time screenings.

Movie buffs who aren’t able to make it to one of the showings hosted by Fathom Events can try to find local screenings of "The Wizard of Oz" without the extended cut at independent movie theaters, drive-in or outdoor movie theaters, and community centers.

Alternatively, fans can opt to watch the movie at home from streaming services or DVDs in the days leading up to Garland’s birthday, which is June 10.

Garland played the role of Dorothy in the 1939 fantasy musical.

In the film, the character of Dorothy Gale gets lost in a magical world called Oz after a tornado sweeps her away from her Kansas home.

Throughout her journey, she befriends a scarecrow, tin man and lion, while also becoming a target of The Wicked Witch of the West.

Shortly after the film’s release, it earned five Academy Awards for Best Original Score, Best Picture, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects and Best Production Design.

Box Office Mojo by IMDbPro said the one-hour and 52-minute movie generated more than $25.6 million in global ticket sales.

Garland is arguably most recognized for her role in "The Wizard of Oz."

The actress died on June 22, 1969, at the age of 47 — but fans continue to praise her performance in the classic film.

Garland’s name has been in the headlines recently after the iconic blue-and-white gingham dress and white-collared top she wore during the filming of "The Wizard of Oz" was recovered by The Catholic University of America.

The theatrical costume had been missing for decades until it was found in July 2021.

Authorities at the university have tried to auction the dress through Bonhams Fine Art Auctioneers & Valuers.

A judge, however halted the sale while legal experts debate the rightful owner of the dress.