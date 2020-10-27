Wildlife officers free Colorado buck with antlers tangled in hammock

Hammock time was not relaxing for this buck.

Wildlife officers in Colorado caught a buck that had a hammock caught in its antlers for at least a week, Fortunately, they were able to remove it.

Colorado Parks & Wildlife tweeted a photo of the buck with the hammock around its antlers, hanging in front of its face in Castle Rock on Oct. 16, writing that it was “truly unfortunate.”

After that, CPW “received numerous reports” from residents in the Happy Canyon portion of Castle Rock about the buck, according to Jason Clay, a public information officer for CPW. On Friday, wildlife officers were able to locate the animal and tranquilized him so they could get the hammock off.

After the hammock was removed, the officers gave the buck a reversal agent to wake it up and then it went along its way, according to Clay.

CPW tweeted a video of the animal waking up hammock-free. The agency used the incident as a reminder that people should leave no trace behind in wild places.

“Please remember to put away your hammocks, sports netting and swing sets when not in use,” CPW tweeted.

The deer seems to be doing well. Clay said that one of the people who reported the buck’s problem early told CPW officials Tuesday that the buck was resting peacefully on a slope behind their house.

“We can't confirm it was that same one because no photo was shared, but the buck was given a green ear tag that would identify it,” Clay said.

Not all animals that get caught in man-made items are so lucky. An elk with a tire around its neck was spotted last summer, more than a year after it was first reported.