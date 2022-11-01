Wigs for kids: Shop owner helps children overcome hair loss issues

A Louisiana business owner is giving free wigs to children who are dealing with health-related hair loss.

Wigs by Tiffani is an online wig shop that started when the owner herself was dealing with post-partum hair loss.

Tiffani Calix opened the shop, which now sells various types of wigs, toppers, tools and hair accessories.

The issue?

Her shop wasn't offering children-sized wigs.

After receiving tons of requests for children’s wigs in her shop, Calix said she couldn’t keep turning away young people in need.

Owner Tiffani Calix joined "America’s Newsroom" on Tuesday to discuss her business and how she’s making an effort to help children with hair loss.

"I felt bad about it. I can’t turn away kids," she said.

Calix said she felt thankful that her business was succeeding.

That allowed her to pay for the children’s wigs herself — straight from her own pocket.

She now provides free wigs for kids ages 8-17 who are suffering from medical-related hair loss.

"It’s something I had never experienced as a child, but I can see it in my chair," she said.

Individual wigs from her shop can range anywhere from $1,150-$2,200, according to the store's website.

Calix said she cries almost every day when she sees the impact a wig has on a child’s confidence.

"When you’re still young and in school, kids can be so mean," she said.

"If you look a little different when you have no hair, they feel like they’ve lost a little part of themselves," she said.

Calix said being able to give back and make these children feel better has been life-changing.

Parent testimonials from the program help it speak for itself.

One parent wrote about her daughter, "We want you to know we are and will be forever grateful to you for putting this beautiful smile back on her face!"

Another wrote, "We can’t tell you how much this means to us. It’s such a beautiful wig!"

Kids in need of a wig can visit wigsbytiffani.com and join the waitlist to receive a custom wig for free.

Those who wish to contribute to the wig fund can visit the Go Fund Me page that has been set up by Calix.