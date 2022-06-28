White House will be resuming its full tours for visitors next month

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Taking a trip this summer to Washington, D.C.?

If you plan things just right, you might be able to enjoy a tour of the White House.

On Monday, June 27, the White House announced that it would resume a full tour schedule — nearly a year-and-a-half after pandemic-driven restrictions on visits, according to a report from the Associated Press.

BEYOND DISNEY: 10 FUN ACTIVITIES FOR KIDS THIS SUMMER THAT WON'T BREAK THE BANK

Back in March 2020, when President Trump was still in the White House, tours were suspended due to COVID-19. Those tours resumed in September 2020.

However, when President Biden took office, tours were again suspended.

The White House has been running a limited tour schedule since April 15, with tours held only on Friday and Saturday mornings.

Tours will resume in full on July 19, 2022.

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK: NORMAL TRAFFIC COUNTS CUT BY HALF AFTER REOPENING

The White House said it will "continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation with guidance based on recommendations from the CDC, and other public health officials and medical experts, and reserves the right to adjust availability of the public tours as necessary to adhere to the latest health guidance," the AP reported.

Masks will be optional and will be made available to those who want them.

Face masks and testing will not be required to attend. Masks will be optional and will be made available to those who want them, the AP also noted.

To tour the White House, individuals must submit a tour request through a Member of Congress and their Congressional Tour Coordinator.

Requests need to be submitted a minimum of 21 days before the requested tour date. Tours are free of charge.

This past Easter, the White House resumed the yearly Easter Egg Roll, which is held outdoors on the South Lawn.

It had been suspended for two years because of COVID-19.

America’s egg farmers donated all of the eggs used during this year's event for hunting, decorating, snacking and the iconic egg roll itself, the Chicago-based American Egg Board told Fox News Digital in an interview in April.

The theme of this past year's Egg Roll was "‘egg-ucation,’ focused on the theme of education, with Dr. Jill Biden, of course, being a teacher," said Emily Metz of the American Egg Board.

It was the first Easter Egg Roll in the White House that the Bidens hosted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The White House Easter Egg Roll dates back to 1878.

By the way, with the 4th of July coming up fast, it's worth noting for any visitors to D.C. this weekend that the annual fireworks celebration hosted by the National park Service resumes this year on the National Mall.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.