LIFESTYLE

Bathroom scales and locks of hair among the wacky items that have been sold at auction

Would you dish out thousands to get your hands on a lock of Elvis Presley's hair?

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Published
Elvis Presley’s first Las Vegas contract up for auction Video

Elvis Presley’s first Las Vegas contract up for auction

Elvis contract up for auction

Some wacky items have hit the auction block over the years, especially when it comes to well-known celebrities. 

An old guitar, a signed photograph, an original comic or an article of clothing are all pretty normal items to go up for auction.

 However, what about a lock of hair, a bathroom scale or even a pair of underwear? 

Thousands, even millions of dollars have been spent on personal items like these. 

Queen Elizabeth II's wedding cake, Marilyn Monroe's x-rays, and a piece of Justin Timberlake's leftover French toast are all items that have been sold at various auctions over the years. 

Elvis Presley looking away with a towel wrapped around his neck

When it comes to celebrities, there are lots of personal items put up for auction, including locks of hair belonging to Elvis Presley. (Grant Goddard/Redferns)

Brigitte Kruse, founder and lead auctioneer of Kruse GWS Auctions, shared with Fox News Digital some wacky items that have been sold by the auction house over the years. 

Items related to celebrities in particular typically come with pretty high payouts. 

Kruse shared a handful of exciting purchases that came with high price tags. 

  1. Elvis Presley's white jumpsuit and cape he wore for a 1972 performance at Madison Square Garden: $1,127,000
  2. Elvis Presley's comeback special Hagstrom guitar: Over $1,000,000
  3. Marlon Brando's stainless steel watch: $49,200
  4. The dress worn by Marilyn Monroe when she announced her divorce from Joe DiMaggio: Over $100,000

It makes sense for a legendary guitar, an outfit worn by the king of rock-and-roll, a watch belonging to a man widely considered one of the best movie actors of all time, and a dress worn by an icon to be auctioned off at high prices. 

Other items, however, are a bit stranger … and more personal. 

Marilyn Monroe leaning on her hands and smiling

Many of Marilyn Monroe's items have been sold over the years, including the dress she wore when she announced her divorce from Joe DiMaggio. (Baron/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

"We've sold so many it's hard to list them all. Elvis' lock of hair definitely comes to mind instantly," Kruse told Fox News Digital of the weird items that have been sold through Kruse GWS Auctions.

"We've also sold bathroom scales, Paul McCartney's hair, Pink's pink microphone, celebrity signed checks, old celebrity driver's licenses, old pill bottles used by celebrities, Priscilla Presley’s deposition from her divorce from Elvis and lots of other things you would not expect to hold value, but they do. Especially if there is a scandal involved," Kruse said.

Some auction houses have even gone so far as putting up celebrity's underwear, although Kruse said this is one area where they personally draw the line. 

Marlon Brando in "The Godfather"

A watch belonging to Marlon Brando sold for $49,200 at auction. (CBS via Getty Images)

"We have actually turned away celebrity underwear simply from a hygienic standpoint. We have seen other auction houses take those types of items, but we are not one of them," Kruse said. 

"You would be surprised [by] what people try to sell. We certainly have drawn the line in the sand when it comes to a professional standard," she continued. 

Demand is particularly high when it comes to items that belonged to celebrities

Kruse credits this to the nostalgia and emotional value celebrity memorabilia holds.

Audrey Hepburn

Pieces belonging to Hollywood icons such as Audrey Hepburn provide enormous nostalgic value to auction goers. (Paramount Pictures/Getty Images)

"There is a certain folklore and connection to celebrities who have been part of some of the most cinematic moments in Hollywood history. Elvis, Marilyn, James Dean, Audrey Hepburn and others are those types of celebrities," Kruse said. 

"This is what we call ‘Popular Culture' — oftentimes items belonging to a celebrity triggers some sort of nostalgia, or fond memory. It is emotion that drives the purchase due to the story behind the piece, and not so much a stated value. There are certain names that will always hold great value in memorabilia and sales of their items often outperform the S&P 500."

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 