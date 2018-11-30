Wedding guests cover eyes in support of blind bride: 'Everyone really loved it,' she says

They say that love is blind. But nowhere was that more true than at a recent wedding in Queensland, Australia.

Many of the guests at the wedding of Steph Agnew, 32, and Robbie Campbell, 49, wore black blindfolds as a gesture of solidarity with Agnew, because the bride is blind.

“It was a joint idea about how we could be more tactile for me and how we could raise awareness about visual impairment,” Agnew told website Nine.com.au.

“Everyone really loved it, it was definitely a bit different for everyone,” she said.

Agnew has not been able to see for four years because of a genetic condition called Cone-Rod Dystrophy, in which the cells in one's retina slowly deteriorate, MamaMia.com.au reported.

Her mother Linda closed her eyes during the ceremony because she too lost her eyesight to the same condition, the report said.

"We wanted our guests to be able to really be present and hear our vows the same way my mum and I did, everyone loved it and gave such great feedback about how special the day was." — Steph Agnew, bride

“We wanted our guests to be able to really be present and hear our vows the same way my mum and I did. Everyone loved it and gave such great feedback about how special the day was," she said, according to the report.

Agnew is a massage therapist from South Melbourne, while Campbell is a police officer, Nine.com.au reported.