What is a first look? The modern wedding trend that brides and grooms prefer more than tradition

Wedding day traditions are ever-evolving.

With new trends replacing age-old traditions, it can be challenging to decide what approach couples prefer on the big day.

One of the more popular trends at modern weddings is the "first look."

Traditionally, it has been a superstition that it's bad luck for a couple to see each other before walking down the aisle. Today, many couples have disregarded that superstition and incorporated a first look into their day.

With a first look, couples see each other in their wedding attire before walking down the aisle by meeting at a pre-selected spot. Nearly half of couples decide to go forward with a first look, according to a 2018 Real Weddings Study conducted by The Knot.

Below are pros and cons of a first look.

Pros of the first look

Pictures are out of the way before the ceremony

Couples can theoretically get all, or at least most, of the wedding photos done before the ceremony.

This will provide more time after nuptials to relax and even spend time with guests during cocktail hour.

If waiting until the walk down the aisle to see a partner, you'll need to plan for pictures later, after the ceremony has commenced.

Alleviate pressure during the ceremony

There is often built-up nerves and pressure wrapped up in the ceremony.

Seeing a soon-to-be husband or wife before the ceremony begins can take away some of that nervous energy.

The groom may cry less at the altar

When a groom sees his beautiful bride for the first time, and vice versa, the tears often begin to flow.

If couples opt for a first look, they'll likely rid themselves of tears before standing in front of family and friends.

To maintain the unforgettable moment between the bride and groom, a first look is certainly the way to go.

At the same time, wedding day woes and emotions are unexpected. So, beware there may be tears shed at the altar no matter what.

First looks offer a private moment between couples

If the first time a bride and groom see each other is during the ceremony, guests will be joining in on the experience.

For a more intimate moment, choose a first look.

To maintain tradition and skip a first look, but still feel your future spouse's presence earlier in the day, consider writing letters to each other. This can bring both a sense of calm and a sentiment to keep forever.

Cons of the first look

First looks break tradition

The most obvious con to a first look is that it breaks tradition.

If the plan is for a traditional event, seeing significant others for the first time during the ceremony may best suit a couple's vision.

The potential for dirty attire is greater

First looks can take place wherever couples prefer, including scenic areas — which are typically outside. If the first look is outside, there is a greater potential for a dirty train or suit.

Along those same lines, a bride's hair may get frazzled in the wind, or makeup could get smudged during the moment.

If a couple prefers a first look, it's important to allow enough time for any necessary touch-ups before the ceremony begins.

You'll have to get ready earlier

If couples opt into a first look, the morning will need to begin earlier than it would without a first look.

This can sometimes make the morning feel rushed if there isn't a set schedule. If couples prefer more time in the morning, they're probably better off waiting until the ceremony.

The epic ceremony moment is compromised

While some prefer a first look, others hope to experience the highly anticipated walk down the aisle.

Conversations between partners about the pros and cons of a first look will help guide them toward a decision that is right for the relationship.

