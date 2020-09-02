5 fun and surprising ways Halloween is celebrated around the globe

Depending on where you go, Halloween can be very silly — or very serious.

Keep reading for a few of the more noteworthy ways Halloween is celebrated across the globe.

Ireland

Seeing as how the origin of modern-day Halloween traces back to the ancient Celts, it comes as no surprise that the Irish have their own unique way of celebrating the holiday. For Americans, simply any kind of candy on Halloween will do. For the Irish, however, it’s not just the candy that is important, but a sweet bread called Barnbrack, which serves as its official Halloween dessert.

Russia

Russia emphatically does not celebrate Halloween. In fact, Russians are very vocal about why the holiday is not welcome in their country. Some politicians and religious groups say it goes against their Christian and cultural values and traditions.

Scotland

The Scotts say that a certain Halloween ritual will tell you if you and your lover are truly meant to be: Throw nuts into a fire. If they fracture and crack loudly, it looks like you won’t be hearing wedding bells any time soon. If they roast quietly, your relationship will be nothing but smooth sailing.

China

In China, the U.S. version of Halloween is only really celebrated among expat communities. However, China does have its own equivalent of the Day of the Dead. It actually occurs not on one day, but several. It is called the Hungry Ghost Festival, and it involves honoring good spirits as well as avoiding evil ones.

Malaysia

Chinese communities in Malaysia celebrate the Hungry Ghost Festival as well. Part of its celebration includes entertaining performances from opera to puppet shows. The same is true of Chinese communities found in Singapore. Here are 12 more surprising facts about Halloween.

