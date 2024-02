Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Residents in a Dallas suburb were greeted by surprise guests in their neighborhood Tuesday morning — a herd of goats.

According to a post on social media by the Arlington Police Department, around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were notified that a herd of goats was wandering through a neighborhood.

Authorities stated that the herd managed to escape from their enclosure in the park and decided to go for a morning stroll.

"This is a mess," an officer is heard saying on body camera video released by the department.

A team of Arlington police officers were able to successfully wrangle the goats and bring them back to their enclosure.

"Who knew we were goat wranglers now," the officer chuckled on the video. "This is the most insane thing ever."

The city of Arlington partnered with a company to bring hundreds of goats to the Crystal Canyon Natural area to eat underbrush and invasive plants in the park to clear waterways and reduce the fire risk.

Arlington police said all the goats are now accounted for, and that no goats were harmed during their adventure.