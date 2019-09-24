Washington woman reunited with lost dog after quitting job to continue searching for it

This woman really loves her dog.

Carole King of Washington state was reunited with her runaway pup — after quitting her job and spending an exhaustive 57 days searching for the missing dog.

Carole was vacationing in Kalispell, Mont., with husband Verne King and their 7-year-old border collie Katie in July when the pooch went missing.

According to Carole, Katie ran away on July 20 while the pair went out to dinner, after they left her behind in the My Place Hotel where they were staying. The couple believe a thunderstorm spooked Katie, causing her to try to escape.

After realizing the beloved dog was missing, Carole told NBC Montana she became ill.

The couple looked all over the hotel property and called for Katie the entire night, but the dog never turned up. The next day, the two made fliers and continued the search by knocking on doors, posting to social media, and traveling around the small Montana town calling Katie’s name.

Eventually, as the couple’s vacation came to a close and Katie was still not found, Carole made the decision to quit her job as a postal worker so she could stay in Montana and keep up the search.

“You love your dog so much, and you just have hope,” Carole said to NBC Montana. “You know she’s out there searching for you. You can’t give up.”

In the nearly two-month dedicated search for her dog, Carole ended up making friends with some of the locals in the town, several of whom would reach out to her with a text, or via social media, to share encouraging words.

“There were days I was just crying because I couldn’t find my dog, and then some stranger from Kalispell texted me saying ‘hey,’ talking to me, [sharing] encouraging words,” King said to the outlet.

Miraculously, on Sept. 15, Carole got a tip that a man had seen Katie in his yard. With the help of residents, Carole was able to spot the dog in the bushes and call Katie to her.

“It was just — I should use another word — but amazing,” Carole said. “I just don’t know how to describe it.”

Katie had lost 12 pounds during the ordeal, but was healthy otherwise, and is now reunited with her family.