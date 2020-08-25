4-year-old goes viral for staying completely still during dance recital

Maybe she thought the saying was, “Stand still like nobody’s watching.”

Videos of a 4-year-old Indiana girl not moving at all during a dance recital have gone viral, with the TikTok user who originally shared the footage describing her as a “legend.”

“Went to my niece’s outdoor dance recital and witnessed this legend,” TikToker chubbybeagle wrote.

The performance lasted six minutes, with the sequin-and-tutu-clad girl, Charlie, remaining absolutely still on stage through upbeat songs like the “PAW Patrol” theme and “Baby Shark” as her fellow dancers twirl, sashay and make choo-choo train arm movements around her.

The video has drawn millions of views and thousands of comments.

“I just watched it again and I’m in tears,” one commenter wrote.

Charlie’s mom, Tiffany Cosby, told Buzzfeed News that Charlie said she didn’t dance because “there were a lot of people.”

Still, Cosby told the website that she was surprised when Charlie didn’t participate in the dance routine, saying her daughter had performed the dance in class several times.

Charlie did end up dancing in the finale, once she had been moved away from the front of the stage, according to Buzzfeed.

“We were actually shocked she did dance in the finale,” Cosby told Buzzfeed. “I honestly think it was because she was in the back row.”

Cosby said she believes the videos have been so popular because Charlie standing her ground comes across as “very 2020.”

“Honestly, I could relate,” she told Buzzfeed.

