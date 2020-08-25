Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Kids
Published

4-year-old goes viral for staying completely still during dance recital

The funny video shows a girl on stage refusing to dance

By James Leggate | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 25Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 25

Maybe she thought the saying was, “Stand still like nobody’s watching.”

Videos of a 4-year-old Indiana girl not moving at all during a dance recital have gone viral, with the TikTok user who originally shared the footage describing her as a “legend.”

“Went to my niece’s outdoor dance recital and witnessed this legend,” TikToker chubbybeagle wrote.

@chubbybeagle

Went to my niece’s outdoor dance recital and witnessed this legend. ##dancrecital ##legend

♬ original sound - chubbybeagle

WOMAN DIVES INTO HUDSON RIVER FOR TIKTOK VIDEO: ‘YOLO’

The performance lasted six minutes, with the sequin-and-tutu-clad girl, Charlie, remaining absolutely still on stage through upbeat songs like the “PAW Patrol” theme and “Baby Shark” as her fellow dancers twirl, sashay and make choo-choo train arm movements around her.

The video has drawn millions of views and thousands of comments.

“I just watched it again and I’m in tears,” one commenter wrote.

@chubbybeagle

With permission from this icon’s mother, @cosbyt8 , here is the only movement recorded during her 6 minute performance ##dancrecital ##legend

♬ original sound - chubbybeagle

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Charlie’s mom, Tiffany Cosby, told Buzzfeed News that Charlie said she didn’t dance because “there were a lot of people.”

Still, Cosby told the website that she was surprised when Charlie didn’t participate in the dance routine, saying her daughter had performed the dance in class several times.

Charlie did end up dancing in the finale, once she had been moved away from the front of the stage, according to Buzzfeed.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“We were actually shocked she did dance in the finale,” Cosby told Buzzfeed. “I honestly think it was because she was in the back row.”

Cosby said she believes the videos have been so popular because Charlie standing her ground comes across as “very 2020.”

“Honestly, I could relate,” she told Buzzfeed.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Trending in Lifestyle