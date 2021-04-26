Viral TikTok video makes fun of competitive home buying in the current market

While reports circulate about an American housing shortage, a comedic TikToker has gained some laughs with his take on the competitive market.

On Tuesday, Shaun Johnson (AKA The Johnson Files) shared a metaphorical one-man video skit where he played the role of an auctioneer who has listed an apple for sale and the buyers who are trying to lockdown the coveted fruit.

When Johnson walks over to ask about the apple that’s being put up for sale, he’s brushed off by the auctioneer in favor of a bidding war.

"OK people, this is how it’s going to work. I have an apple here. The highest bidder is going home with this. I want all bids in in the next 2 minutes and then we’re closing it," Johnson’s auctioneer-self announces. "Bidding starts at $5."

Just when Johnson expresses his doubts that the auctioneer will get the money he’s hoping for, buyers immediately jump in and make offers.

Bids of $10 and $15 start coming in until another buyer played by Johnson shouts that he’s "pre-qualified."

Meanwhile, the camera snaps to a different buyer who has offered to pay all in cash.

The bid goes all the way up to $45 before Johnson starts questioning if the apple is "even worth that much."

Another $5 dollars is added to the bid before Johnson asks the auctioneer if he can take a close look at the apple.

"No. It’s an apple. You know what it is, you either want it or don’t," Johnson’s auctioneer quips.

Shortly after a new buyer steps in to offer $100 for the apple before he defends his spending by saying, "What? I’m from California. It’s the cheapest apple I’ve ever seen."

Johnson ultimately wins the bidding war with his offer of $120, but he also doesn’t seem too pleased with his high-pressure decision.

In less than a week, Johnson’s video has racked up more than 7.3 million views, 824,500 likes and 18,100 comments.

Most of TikTok appears to have found the skit relatable, according to the post’s discussion thread.

"This is the most accurate video on the Internet," wrote verified TikTok creator Sarati.

Meanwhile, creator Kris HC wrote the skit was like her experience "trying to get into the market [right now]."

Other commenters said they are seeing a really competitive market in Nashville and Texas. Some TikTok users have even expressed hopes for a market crash to help their chances of buying a home.

Outside of what TikTok thinks about the current housing market, residential real estate experts have reported that the U.S. is short on homes.

A recent housing market update from brokerage Redfin says listing and home sale prices are at an "all-time high" for April 2021 compared to last year due to a shortage of lumber and homeowners willing to sell right now.

Similarly, Freddie Mac’s Vice President and Chief Economist Sam Khater wrote in December that the federal home loan mortgage company estimated the U.S. was short by nearly four million homes.