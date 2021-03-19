Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Home Improvement
Published

TikTok users stunned by school converted into $2.4M mansion for sale

The Mount Morris home, also known as the “School House,” was built in 1965

By Jeanette Settembre | Fox News
close
How to navigate the real estate market during a pandemicVideo

How to navigate the real estate market during a pandemic

Broker Rogers Healy shares house hunting tips and the best areas to buy.

Schoolhouse chic?

A Pennsylvania couple is selling their unusual home for $2.37 million, and TikTok users can barely believe the sprawling space was converted from an elementary schoool.

The Mount Morris home, also known as the "School House," was built in 1965. 

The Mount Morris home, also known as the "School House," was built in 1965.  (The Preferred Realty)

TWITTER USERS JOKE THAT ALABAMA LISTING HAS A 'CURSED BEDROOM' 

A couple converted an abandoned school into a $2.4 million mansion. 

A couple converted an abandoned school into a $2.4 million mansion.  (The Preferred Realty)

The Mount Morris home, also known as the "School House," was built in 1965. Its current owners bought the then-abandoned school and transformed it into a home five years ago, the New York Post reports. It features four bedrooms and five bathrooms complete with a garage that can hold up to 30 cars, according to a listing page. 

A renovated bedroom inside the "School House." 

A renovated bedroom inside the "School House."  (The Preferred Realty)

The home also features arcade games and a basketball court. 

The home also features arcade games and a basketball court.  (The Preferred Realty)

Other indoor amenities include an indoor basketball court, fitness center and game room. The home, situated on 11 acres of land, also boasts a large kitchen with two islands, an open family room with a kitchenette and custom closets in the bedrooms with "spa-like bathrooms," per the listing.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Since the property hit TikTok's humorous Zillowtastrophes page, a reel on the real estate has since been viewed over two million times. 

"Am I the only one who loves this?" one wondered.

"I'd live here any day," another said. 

"This is my old elementary school," one alleged, adding a frowning emoji.