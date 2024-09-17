1,000-year-old Viking treasure found hidden in dirt: 'Unique finding'

Archaeologists recently uncovered invaluable treasure that was buried by Vikings over 1,000 years ago.

The University of Stavanger's Museum of Archaeology announced the discovery in a press release published on Wednesday. The artifacts were found in Årdal, Hjelmeland, which is located in Western Norway.

The excavation was conducted where a local farmer planned to build a road on his property. According to an English translation of the press release, the treasure was found around 7 inches deep in the soil.

The discovery consisted of four "powerful" arm rings made of silver, each with unique embellishments. It was found under what would have been a small house, and archaeologists believe it was intentionally buried.

"I thought at first there was talk of some twisted copper wires that one can often find in agricultural soil," field archaeologist Ola Tengesdal Lygre said in the press release. "But when I saw that there were several adjacent to each other and that they were not at all made of copper, but of silver, I realized that we had found something exciting."

Excavators also found soapstone pots, rivets, knife blades and more. According to experts, the findings are proof of a "large and powerful" Viking farm on the land.

"This is a unique finding, because we very rarely find such objects exactly where they were laid," project manager Volker Demuth said in the press release. "As a rule, such valuable objects are discovered on fields that have been plowed, in which an object is completely taken out of its original context."

"Since the silver tax has not been moved on, it can give us completely new insights about life and society during the Viking era."

Demuth added that it was the "biggest [discovery] I have experienced in my career."

"If people living on this farm had to flee from an attack, it would be natural to hide valuables one had before escaping to the mountains. And maybe in a place where you wouldn't think a treasure was hidden," Demuth said.

Museum director Ole Madsen said that the relics will be exhibited once researchers take soil samples and x-rays of the artifacts.

"This is an absolutely fantastic discovery, which gives us unique knowledge about one of the most important eras in Norway, namely the Viking era," Madsen said in a statement.