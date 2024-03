Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A Delta Air Lines customer recently dished about her husband experiencing every traveler's nightmare: getting stuck in an airplane bathroom.

The wife, whose first name is Rachel, recounted the strange experience on r/Delta, a Reddit community, on Feb. 28. The incident happened in early December.

"On a recent Delta Air Lines flight from Salt Lake City to New Orleans, my husband, Brent, got up to use the bathroom, leaving me, my four year old and two year old in our row," the mother wrote.

"No big deal, I knew I’d get my help with our two toddlers back in a jiffy."

Rachel then explained that after five minutes, she began to wonder where her husband was.

"Was he using this time as a much-needed break from my children’s whiney [sic] demands and frequent tantrums? I didn’t blame him," she added.

She soon heard about someone being stuck in the bathroom – and realized it was her husband.

"My attention diverted to the rear of the plane, where sure enough, two Delta flight attendants were yanking the bathroom door handle in an attempt to free my trapped husband," Rachel explained.

"Soon, the two flight attendants (both women) recruited a random male passenger to help try to dislodge the door. He gave it his damnest, but it was to no avail….[My husband was still] stuck in a 3.5 x 5ft pee and poop box."

Video of the incident shows a pilot kicking the door in an effort to loosen it up. The flight attendants also assisted with pulling the door.

Eventually, the door opened up after Brent "kicked the hell out of [it]," according to the wife. The relieved husband immediately shook the pilot's hand in a show of thanks.

"We thank God that Brent didn’t take our 4-year-old with him," the wife wrote on Reddit. "We thank God that it was a 34-year-old man who got stuck and not an elderly person or young child."

"We thank God it wasn’t someone who would have a panic attack over claustrophobia or germaphobia."

As an apology, the airline reportedly offered Brent 2,000 SkyMiles, which is only worth $23 dollars. The flight cost $300 one-way, Rachel said.

Rachel told TMX that her husband was less than thrilled with Delta's customer service.

"Brent wants to make it clear that the airline staff was great, and both flight attendants and pilot were doing their very best to help in this unfortunate situation," she explained. "However, he is disappointed by the Delta corporation customer service."

"[W]e’ve seen on multiple occasions Delta offer passengers hundreds of dollars worth of flight vouchers to take a later flight when they’ve overbooked, so he felt this $23 token failed to adequately address the situation."

Delta told Fox News Digital that it is currently making amends with the family.

"We have been in contact with the customer following this situation with an offer of apology and are investigating the situation to better understand the root cause and make any changes, as needed, to address the matter going forward," the statement read.