Sweet video of school bus driver befriending 9-year-old student goes viral: 'Beautiful to watch'

A school bus driver has helped a fourth grader feel at ease with her new travel routine.

A’Delyn Williams, 9, kicked off the school year by doing something she’s never done before – board a school bus on her own.

The milestone task is a source of pride for A’Delyn’s mother, Ambrea Raspberry of Texas, who shared a video to TikTok praising her daughter’s accomplishment.

"My daughter is visually impaired. And today was her first time getting on the bus by herself," Raspberry explained in her recent video. "She did it and I’m so proud of her."

Raspberry told FOX News that she had been taking A’Delyn to and from Carver Elementary School for years, but she had a change of heart when A’Delyn expressed she wanted to go to school on her own.

"A’Delyn wasn’t too excited about going back to school because she said she doesn’t have many friends," Raspberry said. "That’s until she learned I have decided to let her ride the bus as she wished."

When A’Delyn returned from school on Wednesday, Aug. 18, Raspberry learned she had befriended her bus driver – Mr. Ryan.

Raspberry recorded a snippet of A’Delyn and Mr. Ryan’s walk up a concrete staircase and sidewalk and shared it to TikTok as well.

In the clip, Mr. Ryan held an umbrella open for A’Delyn to shield her from the light rain.

On one of the steps, A’Delyn lost her balance but quickly recovers on her own.

"I’m clumsy," A’Delyn told Mr. Ryan at the time.

But, he makes sure she knows she’s not alone by saying, "I am too."

"Her bus driver is the best," Raspberry captioned the viral video, and thousands of TikTok users seem to agree.

One commenter wrote that they were brought to tears by the sweet moment.

"There’s not many bus drivers like him out there. He’s amazing," they wrote.

"This is beautiful to watch," another user shared. "Thank you for making me smile."

The two videos, which were filmed in Greenville, have been viewed more than 2.1 million times.

"[A’Delyn] says her favorite part of school is the bus ride there and home," Raspberry told FOX News. "Mr. Ryan is so good with her and all the other special needs children."

Carver Elementary School did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.