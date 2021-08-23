Mom's clever 'back-to-school shoe shopping' hack helps parents who shop child-free

A mom who likes to share parenting tips and tricks has shown TikTok users that there’s a way to double-check a child’s shoe size when they’re not around to try shoes on themselves.

Lauren Clutter, 34, shared her "mom hack for back-to-school shoe shopping" in mid-July, where she recommends tracing the shape of a child’s foot on paper and cutting the traced image out as a reference size that can be used when parents shop alone.

She suggests parents use this method "in addition to writing down your kids' shoe sizes."

The cutouts can be held up to the soles of a show to confirm whether the shoe will be a good fit, according to Clutter’s 16-second video.

Clutter’s shoe shopping hack has been viewed by more than 789,500 TikTok users since its original upload date on July 13. It has also sparked a conversation in the comments section with some TikTok users saying they liked picking out their own shoes as a child. Others expressed concerns that the hack doesn’t address arch support or a shoe’s interior fit.

In response to some commenters’ burning questions or critiques, Clutter explained that she is a mother of four who prefers to shop alone since her children are all under the age of seven.

"I know what styles my kids like and I listen to them when they point things out," she wrote to one user. In a separate comment, she said her sons "really don’t care" and usually like what she picks out while her daughter chimes in from time to time or chooses to be surprised.

When asked how effective the hack is, Clutter wrote, "Got shoes for all the kids today and they all fit! One was not the size I’d written down so I was glad I had these with me to check."

Other TikTok users who were newly exposed to or familiar with the shoe shopping hack expressed their thoughts as well.

"Genius," one commenter wrote. "Cause I don’t always have them with me when I find good deals lol."

"I actually love this idea," another user shared.

One TikToker recalled her mother using the same hack when she was a child because "she didn’t want us to act out in the store."

"I have done this on cardboard and it works soooo well," another TikTok user added. "You can slide it in the shoe this way too!"

Clutter did not immediately respond to FOX News’ request for comment.