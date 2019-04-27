Video of black cat banging door knocker goes wildly viral on Facebook

Forget about puppy love – one clever cat has gone massively viral for properly using a knocker to bang on the door of a residence, in video footage that has since been viewed over ten million times on Facebook.

On April 26, user Sheekilah Jones shared two unbelievable clips of the fearless feline to the social platform, in a post that has since garnered over 236,000 shares and more than 23,000 comments to date.

In the footage, the black cat perches on the stair railing of the home's residence with its back two legs, leaning its front two paws onto the door handle. After a few moments of careful reflection, the cat looks over its shoulder and stretches to bang the golden doorknocker – as any human would.

Though no one immediately answered – Jones could barely believe the unbelievable sight, which she caught on film.

“I’m either seeing things because it’s 6 a.m. or this cat is actually knocking the door?” the woman wondered.

Though Jones did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment as to when or where this happened, commenters were quick to liken the feline to a “party cat” who had been out all night.

“When you sneak out late and come back home and the doors locked,” one user joked.

“When [your] out all night and lost your key,” another cracked.

“People definitely underestimate how clever some animals are,” another agreed.