Valentine's Day: Easy Dreamy Fruity Chocolaty Cake Recipe

Looking to impress this Valentine’s Day? Here’s a tasty yet fancy looking cake without all the fuss. One slice of this blissful chocolate goodness and your loved ones will think they died and went to heaven. Although it’s not the oozy type of molten cake, it sure does come close in terms of the moist texture.

Ingredients

• 1 box chocolate cake mix

• 1-3.5 ounce instant chocolate pudding mix

• 16 ounce sour cream

• 4 eggs

• ½ cup vegetable oil

• ½ cup water

• 12 ounce bag semi-sweet chocolate chips

Sauce Ingredients

• 1 mango, cut into chunks

• 1 cup whole strawberries, hulled and halved

• 1-2 tablespoons dark rum or brandy

• ⅓ cup condensed milk

• Raspberries (optional)

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Using an electric mixer and a large mixing bowl, mix all cake ingredients except chocolate chips until smooth.

2. Fold in chocolate chips.

3. Pour cake mix in greased bundt pan and bake for one hour (possibly a few more minutes depending on oven).

4. While cake is in the oven, prepare your fruity sauce. Place all sauce ingredients (except raspberries) in a blender and blend until smooth.

5. Pour into a small serving bowl and refrigerate until cake is ready.

6. Remove cake from oven and let cool on rack for 15 minutes. The cake will be slightly fudge-like due to the pudding mix and chocolate chips.

7. Flip onto cake plate. Fill with raspberries and sprinkle with powdered sugar.

8. Drizzle sauce and berries over cake and indulge.

Serves 12.

Elizabeth Carrion, a Dominican, co-founded Mi Cocina, a New Jersey-based catering service that also offers cooking classes, with her sister, Ana Martinez.

