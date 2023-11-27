Out-of-this-world space hotel, Voyager Station, could be operational for vacations sooner than you think

By the end of the decade, an idea that was nothing more than science fiction could become a reality. Above: Space Development Corporation, a company previously known as Orbital Assembly Corporation, specializes in the development of space stations.

Above Space is the company behind Voyager Station, a space station expected to welcome guests beginning at the end of the decade.

Voyager Station will serve as a host for various purposes, from business, manufacturing and national space industries for research purposes, to space tourists who want an out-of-this-world travel experience — literally.

NASA ASTRONAUNT RETURNS TO EARTH AFTER 371 DAYS IN SPACE, A US RECORD FOR LONGEST CONTINUOUS SPACEFLIGHT

While civilians have been sent into space for a multiday journey before, such as in 2021 when SpaceX flew four citizens into space, there has not been anything created quite like this.

Those who stay at Voyager Station will get the best of both worlds, with plenty of video monitors featuring live views of Earth and space, with the feel of a luxury hotel.

Voyager Station will feature varying levels of artifical gravity from the rotation of the station. This will allow guests to move about the vessel normally without having to struggle against zero gravity.

Although partial artificial gravity will be needed to conduct day-to-day activities without hassle, feeling the weightlessness zero gravity provides is something many space enthusiasts want to experience. Voyager Station will have sections that will allow guests this experience as well.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

In addition to the luxurious, spacious rooms that Voyager Station will provide, there will also be plenty to do outside the walls of guest rooms, like visiting a spa, attending a concert, having a drink at the bar, enjoying a meal at a restaurant or even getting a workout in at the gym.

This station is "designed for comfort, safety and reliability," according to Above Space's website.

The design of Voyager Station will resemble that of a wheel, with sections including a docking hub, elevators to transport guests, access tubes and couplings, habitation and activity modules as well as lifeboats, according to the website.

Active Space also announced a smaller space station with a capacity of 28, called Pioneer Station, that could be operational as early as 2025.

A golden ticket to space will not be a cheap one.

One of the biggest questions surrounding space travel is how much it will cost to book a luxurious space vacation. The answer is a lot.

An exact price tag has not been officially announced yet, but a golden ticket to space will not be a cheap one.

Taking a trip to space, especially at the beginning, is not going to be attainable for the average individual making a steady income.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This will not be anywhere close to a standard vacation.

Travelers will more than likely have to write a multimillion-dollar check for this getaway.