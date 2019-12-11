Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Pets
Published

Utah woman claims vet mistakenly euthanized pet dog after calling wrong family

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 11Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 11

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 11 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A Utah family is coping with losing their dog after a vet reportedly euthanized him by mistake.

Andrea Martinez took to Facebook to share the devastating story on Monday, writing that the family took their pet dachshund Ziggy to the emergency room after “his breathing got weird.”

WOMAN SAYS DOG DIED AFTER EATING TOXIC MUSHROOM: 'WE DID EVERYTHING WE COULD'

The emergency vet recommended surgery for Ziggy, which the family agreed to, Martinez said.

While the pup was undergoing the invasive procedure, the vet realized it was going to be “a lot more work and money than they expected” and called to get permission from the family to continue with the surgery or “go ahead and lay him down.”

However, Martinez claims she never received that call.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Andrea Martinez shared the devastating story on Facebook, writing that the family took their pet dachshund Ziggy to the ER after “his breathing got weird.”

Andrea Martinez shared the devastating story on Facebook, writing that the family took their pet dachshund Ziggy to the ER after “his breathing got weird.” (Andrea Martinez)

“But they didn't call me,” Martinez shared in the post. “[T]hey called another [dog's] mom thinking it was me, and she said no to go ahead and lay him down.”

Martinez did not find out her dog had been euthanized until someone from the vet’s office called later to tell her Ziggy had been put down. She said that when she “freaked out,” the vet realized “they called the wrong person the first time.”

“Then he got back on [the phone] and he apologized and said, ‘I’m so sorry that this happened, we got confused and ended up calling another dog’s mom,’” Martinez told KUTV. According to the vet, there was another dog named Ziggy, and the vet initially contacted that Ziggy's family.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Since finding out the heartbreaking news, Martinez has said she “can’t stop crying” and doesn’t know how to break it to her 6-year-old that “her best friend died.”

Since finding out the heartbreaking news, Martinez has said she “can’t stop crying” and doesn’t know how to break it to her 6-year-old that “her best friend died.” (Andrea Martinez)

According to Martinez, she said she would have never agreed to let her dog go “without trying more” and blames the vet for “rob[bing] me the choice of saying ‘at least we tried.’”

Since finding out the heartbreaking news, Martinez has said she “can’t stop crying” and doesn’t know how to break it to her 6-year-old that “her best friend died.”

“Ziggy followed me EVERYWHERE and cuddled me every single night. He made my anxiety bearable. I feel so sick that this happened,” she wrote on Facebook.

The name of the vet in Davis County was not shared, but according to KUTV, they apologized for the unfortunate incident and waived the bill, as well as gifted the family an urn, plaque and Christmas ornament with Ziggy’s paw print.

According to Martinez she said she would have never agreed to let her dog go “without trying more” and blames the vet for “rob[bing] me the choice of saying ‘at least we tried.’”

According to Martinez she said she would have never agreed to let her dog go “without trying more” and blames the vet for “rob[bing] me the choice of saying ‘at least we tried.’” (Andrea Martinez)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Though with Ziggy's condition during the surgery, there is no guarantee he would have made it through if they continued trying, per KUTV. However, that does little to help Martinez cope.

“This whole thing seriously makes me so sick to my stomach," she said.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.