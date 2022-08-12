Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Published

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will soon have his own action figure

Product design company FCTRY launched a Kickstarter campaign to produce an action figure of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Now you can get an action figure of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

FCTRY, a product design company based in Brooklyn, New York, will be making the action figures.

It launched a Kickstarter campaign two weeks ago to fund production, according to Reuters. 

Within just three hours, the campaign hit its $30,000 funding goal, Reuters reported. 

As of Friday morning, it has raised $139,931 with 3,646 backers. The campaign ends Friday night.

UKRAINE’S PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY AND WIFE OLENA ARE AN INSPIRATION WITH REMARKABLE RESOLVE AND RESILIENCE

For every Zelenskyy action figure sold, FCTRY will give $1 in aid to Ukrainian refugees, according to a Facebook post.

The prototype for the action figure was designed and molded in clay by Mike Leavitt, a Seattle-based artist.

Reuters reported that the plastic toy action figures will be mass-produced in China. 

UKRAINE’S REFUGEE CHILDREN: AMID THE WAR, HOW TO HELP KIDS SUFFERING FROM TRAUMA

"The way we framed him in the campaign is 'the unlikely hero,'" Jason Feinberg, FCTRY's chief executive and creative director, told Reuters.

Product design company FCTRY has designed an action figure of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. 

Product design company FCTRY has designed an action figure of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.  (Reuters)

Aside from the Zelenskyy action figure, FCTRY has also designed several other action figures including one of Sen. Bernie Sanders, former President Barack Obama and the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. 

Aside from the Zelenskyy action figure, FCTRY has also designed several other action figures including one of Sen. Bernie Sanders, former President Barack Obama and the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.  (Reuters)

"He's the perfect leader for this moment, just this super inspirational character," Feinberg added. 

"He has this real strength that comes across, but it's humble and he sort of represents the opposite of everything that we've come to associate with politics."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

FCTRY introduced the Zelenskyy action figure and the Kickstarter campaign in a Facebook post on July 27. 

"We don’t need more superheroes," the Facebook post said. 

"Just give us a few more real people with big hearts who are willing to face impossible odds."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER 

Zelenskyy, 44, a former comic actor, was elected Ukraine’s president in 2019. 

He has been praised globally for his defiance in resisting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Reuters contributed to this report.

Ann W. Schmidt is a lifestyle reporter and editor for Fox News Digital. 