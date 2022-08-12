Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will soon have his own action figure

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Now you can get an action figure of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

FCTRY, a product design company based in Brooklyn, New York, will be making the action figures.

It launched a Kickstarter campaign two weeks ago to fund production, according to Reuters.

Within just three hours, the campaign hit its $30,000 funding goal, Reuters reported.

As of Friday morning, it has raised $139,931 with 3,646 backers. The campaign ends Friday night.

UKRAINE’S PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY AND WIFE OLENA ARE AN INSPIRATION WITH REMARKABLE RESOLVE AND RESILIENCE

For every Zelenskyy action figure sold, FCTRY will give $1 in aid to Ukrainian refugees, according to a Facebook post.

The prototype for the action figure was designed and molded in clay by Mike Leavitt, a Seattle-based artist.

Reuters reported that the plastic toy action figures will be mass-produced in China.

UKRAINE’S REFUGEE CHILDREN: AMID THE WAR, HOW TO HELP KIDS SUFFERING FROM TRAUMA

"The way we framed him in the campaign is 'the unlikely hero,'" Jason Feinberg, FCTRY's chief executive and creative director, told Reuters.

"He's the perfect leader for this moment, just this super inspirational character," Feinberg added.

"He has this real strength that comes across, but it's humble and he sort of represents the opposite of everything that we've come to associate with politics."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

FCTRY introduced the Zelenskyy action figure and the Kickstarter campaign in a Facebook post on July 27.

"We don’t need more superheroes," the Facebook post said.

"Just give us a few more real people with big hearts who are willing to face impossible odds."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Zelenskyy, 44, a former comic actor, was elected Ukraine’s president in 2019.

He has been praised globally for his defiance in resisting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Reuters contributed to this report.