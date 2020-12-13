Typo leads to New Mexico group holding 'Sit on Satan's Lap' event, prompting a mixed response from locals

Well, that’s a different take on Christmas.

An art group from New Mexico was reportedly going to throw an event for children to come by and sit on Santa’s lap, which is nothing out of the ordinary for this time of year. Apparently, a typo has caused this event to turn into something less traditional.

Now, children will have the opportunity to sit on Satan’s lap.

Antlion Entertainment Art Collective initially intended to throw a Santa-themed event, the New York Post reports. After making a typo, however, the group reportedly decided to go along with it and will now be holding an event called “Sit on Satan’s Lap.”

According to the event’s website, it will be raising money for Direct Relief, a nonprofit organization that supports medical facilities in the United States and throughout the world. The charity provides protective gear for health care workers.

On Instagram, the group advertised the event with an image of crying children while sitting on Santa’s lap. A devilish, mask-wearing face has been superimposed over Santa’s, however.

In an effort to stay on theme, the event’s website is asking for donations of $6.66 to provide “coronavirus relief worldwide.” The event is scheduled to take place in Albuquerque on Dec. 19.

According to KRQE, the reaction from locals has been mixed. While some found it funny or said they didn’t mind since it was for charity, others found the joke offensive. The event was labeled as disturbing by at least one local.

KRQE also reports that the University of New Mexico, where the event is scheduled to occur, said it has not been authorized. Large gatherings are not allowed at the moment due to a public health order.

Fox News reached out to the artist collective holding the event, but representatives for the group did not immediately respond.