Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Holiday
Published

Typo leads to New Mexico group holding 'Sit on Satan's Lap' event, prompting a mixed response from locals

Some local told a news outlet that they found the event disturbing while others found it funny

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 13Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Well, that’s a different take on Christmas.

An art group from New Mexico was reportedly going to throw an event for children to come by and sit on Santa’s lap, which is nothing out of the ordinary for this time of year. Apparently, a typo has caused this event to turn into something less traditional.

Antlion Entertainment Art Collective initially intended to throw a Santa themed event, but decided to change it to "Sit on Satan's Lap" due to a typo.

Antlion Entertainment Art Collective initially intended to throw a Santa themed event, but decided to change it to "Sit on Satan's Lap" due to a typo. (iStock)

Now, children will have the opportunity to sit on Satan’s lap.

Antlion Entertainment Art Collective initially intended to throw a Santa-themed event, the New York Post reports. After making a typo, however, the group reportedly decided to go along with it and will now be holding an event called “Sit on Satan’s Lap.”

According to the event’s website, it will be raising money for Direct Relief, a nonprofit organization that supports medical facilities in the United States and throughout the world. The charity provides protective gear for health care workers.

MORE AMERICANS SHOPLIFTING TO SURVIVE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

On Instagram, the group advertised the event with an image of crying children while sitting on Santa’s lap. A devilish, mask-wearing face has been superimposed over Santa’s, however.

In an effort to stay on theme, the event’s website is asking for donations of $6.66 to provide “coronavirus relief worldwide.” The event is scheduled to take place in Albuquerque on Dec. 19.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

According to KRQE, the reaction from locals has been mixed. While some found it funny or said they didn’t mind since it was for charity, others found the joke offensive. The event was labeled as disturbing by at least one local.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

KRQE also reports that the University of New Mexico, where the event is scheduled to occur, said it has not been authorized. Large gatherings are not allowed at the moment due to a public health order.

Fox News reached out to the artist collective holding the event, but representatives for the group did not immediately respond.